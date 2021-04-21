Lizzo Posted An Unedited Nude To Advocate Against “Digital Distortion”

While technology has been a blessing this pandemic year — giving us the ability to interact via Zoom and keep each other safe — it's also had prominent negative impacts. Our over-consumption of social media has created a dangerous comparison culture where young people are judging themselves against filtered, unrealistic beauty standards.
It's not just psychologists and TikTok therapists who are talking about the curse of social media. Today, Lizzo has something to say about it. The "Truth Hurts" singer just posted a nude selfie on Instagram — with no filter and zero edits — to send an important message about self-esteem to her 10.2 million followers.
"Welcome to Taurus season," Lizzo captioned her post, a nod to her Zodiac sign. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie," Lizzo continued. "Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin, but baby, I wanted show u how I do it au natural."
In addition to championing body positivity, Lizzo goes on to explain how the selfie also celebrates her new beauty partnership with Dove. "I am excited to be partnering with Dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject, which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards," she continued.
The mission of Dove's Self-Esteem Project is to foster a more positive and empowering space for young people on social media. The brand's latest campaign, 'The Selfie Talk,' which launched today, advocates against the prevalent "digital distortion," primarily on Instagram. The hope is that we can all take a cue from celebrities like Lizzo, lay off the retouching apps, and celebrate our authentic beauty — and Taurus season.