Nicola Peltz Wears Fiancé Brooklyn Beckham’s Wisdom Tooth As A Necklace

In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, actress Nicola Peltz explains an unconventional piece of jewellery she wears so she has a piece of her fiancé wherever she goes.
Approximately three minutes into the beauty tutorial, somewhere between recommending her all-time favourite sunscreen and why she swears by Dior's Forever Skin Glow Foundation, Peltz showed off a mysterious, golden pendant necklace. "If you guys are wondering what this is...It's so weird, but this is Brooklyn’s wisdom tooth," the actress reveals.
She credited Los Angeles-based fine jeweller Anita Ko for taking Beckham’s recently-extracted molar and turning it into the gold-plated piece Peltz now wears around her neck.
Peltz goes on to explain that she got the idea from her mum. When the actress had her own wisdom teeth removed a few years ago, her mum had one made into a pendant necklace, which she then gave to Beckham. "So I did the same for him," Peltz explains. "He wears mine and I wear his."
In the rest of her Vogue tutorial, Peltz shares some of her favourite, go-to beauty products, including many Victoria Beckham Beauty picks, her future mother-in-law. But we can't stop thinking about her golden-tooth charm necklace. It just goes to show that with most of our favourite pieces of jewellery, there's often some sort of sweet, sentimental value attached. In this case, like an impacted wisdom tooth, the meaning is deeply rooted.