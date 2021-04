Sex, Drugs & Twitter: The Trailer For The Infamous Zola Movie Is Finally Here

Back in 2015, before Twitter morphed into the toxic hellscape of differing political opinions we know and love it for today, other stuff used to happen on the platform. One of those things was the intense tale that A'ziah "Zola" King unloaded on her timeline, regaling followers with the epic cross-country adventure of two strippers . Years later, we’ll finally have the pleasure of reliving that story in the upcoming A24 film, and from its official full-length trailer, it looks every bit as delightfully ridiculous as the Twitter thread that inspired it. Zola, we’ve been waiting for you.