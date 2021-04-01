While it's unfortunate that this false narrative has been spun about Watson, it is good to see that Rogen attempting to right his wrongs. He faced a similar issue with Knocked Up co-star Katherine Heigl but wasn't as supportive at the time. In fact, he unintentionally fuelled much of the uproar against Heigl by publicly suggesting that she didn't like him. They made peace years later, but the damage was already done; Heigl would later have to spend much of her career pushing back against the label of being hard to work with.