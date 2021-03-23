Will A “Diversity Tsar” Absolve The Royal Family Of Racism Allegations? Survey Says No.

In Meghan and Harry’s tell-all, the couple shared a number of disturbing bombshells about their time as official members of the Royal Family; from the conversation, we learned that Meghan had suffered from severe mental health issues, that Harry was cut off, and that their son Archie had been subjected to thinly-veiled racism even before he was born. The Firm’s general response to the allegations made in the interview was lackluster to say the least, but out of all of the claims, the discussion about racism within the family was the most "concerning" for them. Prince William even made it a point to assure the world that his family was “very not racist."