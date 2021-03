Will A “Diversity Tsar” Absolve The Royal Family Of Racism Allegations? Survey Says No.

But wait. I thought that William said that his family and the institution weren't racist; the 61-word statement released by the Firm even intimated that the Sussexes' recollection of events weren't technically accurate. So why would you need diversity training if things didn't go down exactly the way that Meghan and Harry claimed? Beyond that, the push for diversity and representation seems too little, too late. Meghan made history as one of the first women of colour within the British Royal Family, and the years that followed were traumatic and stressful for her, her husband, and their child. Belatedly hiring a diversity expert to change the protocol after she's already left the establishment seems unproductive, especially without a public apology or basic acknowledgment of the abuse that the former duchess suffered.