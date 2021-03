Elliot Page Could Embody Trans Joy. Why Isn’t That Story Being Told?

It’s how we came to understand the most common narrative about what it means to be trans: being “born in the wrong body.” That was a storytelling device designed to allow cis people to understand the trans experience. Page’s profile gives us that, too. By opening the profile with descriptions of Page’s childhood gender dysphoria, it is pain thatis centred once again. He lays bare his suffering and trauma to be consumed by cis readers, describing how difficult it was to look at photos of himself or to wear women's clothing on film sets, to justify his existence in the hopes that cis people will see him — and, by extension, all of us — as valid and worthy of basic human rights.