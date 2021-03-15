Remember the song, "Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored?" It recently turned one years old as the world marked the first anniversary in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout this difficult time, we've all found various ways to find comfort and distraction with entertainment. Movies, of course, have played a major role.
It's why we made a weekly movie club for our readers, #r29movieclub, and it's why this year's Oscar nominations look and feel a little different. First of all, they're being announced by real-life couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and they're also honouring many films that premiered in people's living rooms instead of in a bougie premiere with a red carpet.
From powerful biopics (Judas and the Black Messiah), to stories of family (Minari), to telling dark comedies (Promising Young Woman) — in a year where we didn't see many other people, they made us feel seen in cinema.
Let's hope the Academy gets the nominations right this year.
Here are the nominees for the 2021 Oscars.
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Adapted Screenplay
The Father
Nomadland
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
International Film Feature
Collective
Better Days
Another Round
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, Billie Holiday v. The United States
Vanessa Kirby, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
