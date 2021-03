Congratulations, Our Sense Of Time Has Been Off For A Year Now

After an entire year of this (it was 10 months ago that journalist Helen Rosner tweeted about her therapist’s thoughts on the “ infinite present ”), people’s distorted sense of time is taking a big toll on their mental health. Dr. Holman says that there’s a major link between the trauma many people are living through — whether it is racial trauma , economic trauma, or the grief of having lost a loved one — and the loss of a sense of time. Trauma keeps us in the present. “I don't know that I would say everybody is traumatised,” she cautioned. “But, I would say that everybody's coping with a major stressor right now. That stressor is the fear and ambiguity that surrounds the spread of this deadly virus that killed over a half a million Americans. And when we face a very real threat, in order to deal with it, human beings naturally focus on the here and now. So we narrow our view of the world; we're not thinking about things that happened in the past or what we're trying to do in the future. That's why we see a link between major stress trauma and ‘temporal disintegration.’”