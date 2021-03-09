Can We Talk About These Meghan Markle Interview Memes? Because They’re Perfect

In an interview with Oprah on Sunday (shown last night on ITV), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about the misconceptions, attacks, and untold truths that led them to ultimately step away from their royal duties. The tell-all was full of bombshells: Harry revealed that his father was not answering his calls, and Markle said that a member of the family had raised questions about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.
But this interview was historic for another reason, too. Because, for the first time in over a year, the entire internet seemed to bond over something other than a deadly pandemic or Donald Trump's attempts at overturning democracy.
The interview was in no way easy viewing — especially when Markle opened up about her struggles with mental health, and discussed the horrific racism she continues to endure from the British press — but there was something undeniably comforting about watching thousands of people live-tweet Oprah’s shocked facial expressions and joke about The Crown instead of doom-scrolling an attempted coup.
ONCE AGAIN AMERICA WILL DEFEAT THE BRITISH MONARCHY BY SPILLING TEA— Gabrielle Cornish (@gcornish91) March 8, 2021
First, there were the reactions to Oprah’s sharp interviewing skills and meme-worthy responses. Oprah has spent her career being the best at incisive follow-up questions, empathetic listening skills, and well-timed dramatic pauses, and she was clearly on top of her game on Sunday.
Oprah gave us so many memes last night pic.twitter.com/ZkK8bCgm9m— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021
Oprah clarifying every single statement for maximum tea😂😂— FK. (@fkabudu) March 8, 2021
Meg: xyz
O: X Y Z???
Imagine Oprah went "Harry, do you think your family killed Diana?"— Sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) March 8, 2021
Many viewers also pointed out that Markle only skimmed the surface of the abuse she received. Several times, she declined to name names when recounting certain stories, which was very diplomatic but also led viewers to speculate which members of the Royal Family were most at fault.
oprah: who said that shit— black ginger 🌺 (@ryanswilders) March 8, 2021
meg: im not gonna say
oprah: okay i respect that
oprah: harry who said that shit to you
Meghan: I can’t say names— Asiago (@fkaLuna_) March 8, 2021
Harry: my dad ain’t answering the phone!
And then, everyone began wondering whether a response from the Queen is imminent. People joked about the Queen delivering a Notes app apology, going Live on Instagram to address the allegations, or even appearing on Red Table Talk.
“hi guys, lotta rumours on the timeline tonight so i just wanted to go live to share some truths” pic.twitter.com/eS3WLKDIYT— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 8, 2021
A @RedTableTalk Exclusive— Katherine G. Mendoza (@KathieGrace24) March 8, 2021
Friday, March 12th 2021.
Only on Facebook Watch. pic.twitter.com/86Bne8xT91
Memes aside, the interview was an important watch. Meghan, Harry, and Oprah spoke about experiences of racism and highlighted the lack of protection granted to Meghan and Archie as they were subjected to violent attacks and threats. Harry also addressed the mental health struggles and scrutiny that his mother, Princess Diana, faced herself, and when asked what he thinks she would think of his royal exit, he said that she probably “saw it coming.” But even during the heaviest moments, the interview reminded us that, if nothing else, we can at least agree on one thing: Team Meghan.