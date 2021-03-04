Meet The Young, Fiery Cast Of Moxie

Unassuming high school junior Vivian (Hadley Robinson) doesn't exactly set out to start a revolution at her high school. But after a series of events leaves her completely fed up, Vivian takes some inspiration from her riot grrrl mother (Amy Poehler) and anonymously creates and distributes her own zine. Moxie chronicles what happens when Vivian's impulse project turns into a school-wide movement that uplifts her fellow classmates, advocates for change, and challenges creeps and predators like Mitchell (Patrick Schwarzenegger).
"The most important thing is that we start a conversation and plant the seeds for girls to empower themselves and their friends, and understand that we’re stronger together," Robinson told British Vogue. According to Moxie's cast, the sense of camaraderie and empowerment was evident behind the scenes, too: Alycia Pascual-Peña, who plays new girl Lucy, told ET Canada that it was invaluable to work with "these women who are all distinctly different but so phenomenal and so talented in their own right."
Poehler directed and produced the film, but when it comes to the movie's teens, many of Moxie's cast members are still somewhat early on in their careers. Here's a guide to where you've previously seen the movie's cast — and where you'll spot these up-and-coming stars next.