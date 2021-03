Hailee Steinfeld’s Sexy Nude Manicure Is A Springtime Vibe

When you can't decide what colour to paint your nails , a good nude is always a failsafe option. Sure, a polish that matches your skin tone is not going to stand out like a shimmery gold or an ice blue, but it will serve to complement any outfit (or sweatsuit ) you throw on over the next week and a half, and when you shape your tips and gloss the finish, a nude mani proves undeniably chic in its simplicity.