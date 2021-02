While Topshop was recently marred by mismanagement and scandal under the ownership of Sir Phillip Green, it remained beloved by customers for its highly affordable takes on runway-ready styles. "Topshop was always on the horizon as the first place I ever wanted to buy clothes," Anna Loo, who works in publishing, told Refinery29 when news of the ASOS acquisition broke . "I feel like it was a gateway for pre-teens to discover your own style and it was where you shopped for the first time when your parents stopped buying your clothes. I used to go to the one in Cabot Circus in Bristol and that was like a classic weekend event with friends. We’d get on the train — it was only 15 minutes from Bath — and it was always so exciting to see what new stock they’d have."And, who can forget the buzz that surrounded the chain on the cusp of its arrival in America during the mid-aughts? “Before it was in the U.S., I went nuts at the London store,” explains R29 US's Shopping Director Marissa Rosenblum. “‘I’d be like, ‘Oh this insanely cute thing? I bought it in London, at Topshop. NBD.’" Now, under the umbrella of ASOS , the former behemoth of brick-and-mortar will join the ranks of “as seen on screen” brands like ASOS DESIGN, Bershka, and Collusion. Superfans can rest assured that Topshop’s signature trend-driven separates will live on — including the denim silhouettes that have earned the brand its cult following. “To this day it’s still my fave and perfect fit,” commented Refinery29 Lead Client Partner Liz Worrall. “To ASOS I go.”Shop a few of our Topshop favourites currently available for 25% off here and then click on over to the fully revived collection at