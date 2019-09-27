ASOS' 85,000-strong product offering just got better: high street giant Topshop (and Topman) launched on the global fashion website today.
Although already boasting a successful website of its own, Topshop's digital presence is now expanding even further, with a selection of ready-to-wear pieces (plus accessories) now available on the ASOS website.
The launch includes 200 Topshop items, with the product price points matching the company's high street stores. Products range from £12 to £169.
The move will offer existing Topshop customers quicker access to the brand's latest collections, however, despite ASOS shipping to over 200 countries, global reach will be limited, with buyers based in the US, Norway, Israel, Finland and Denmark unable to shop the collection.
Advertisement
To celebrate the new partnership, the brands are collaborating on social and YouTube content, including a limited podcast series called Twinning is Winning co-hosted by Topshop Topman Personal Shopping Manager, Mark Brightmore, and ASOS Insider, @ASOS_Lotte.
Covering topics such as relationships, work and family, the podcast will feature guests including stylists Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland, musicians Loz and Gigi and models Charlie Barker and Lily Jean Bridger.
Speaking about the retailer’s decision to join the ASOS brand portfolio, Paul Price, CEO at Topshop Topman said: "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, from designing key fashion at great value to collaborating with the world’s leading talent across all genres including fashion, photography and music – we want to constantly inspire them."
"ASOS is the pioneer of online shopping, so we are thrilled to be partnering with a digital leader and look forward to reaching a new audience on a global scale."
Advertisement