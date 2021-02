People will do anything to make a profit, and the COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity for scammers and money-hungry corporations alike to take advantage of our collective fear of the virus (and the broken healthcare system) to push alleged cures and products. Throughout the pandemic, wellness brands have been using buzzwords like "immune boosting" to sell their products. Back in April 2020, a California doctor was charged with fraud for selling "COVID-19 treatment packs" online that claimed to help prevent and cure the virus. In fact, Goop has already come under fire for promoting the nonexistent flu-preventing properties of elderberry chew on their website. To combat this, the US Food and Drug Administration has started to send out warning letters to companies for selling fraudulent products with claims to "prevent, treat, mitigate, diagnose or cure coronavirus disease."