Montúfar says that between 3rd March and 11th March, Venus and the sun will be colliding with the Nodes of Destiny, points on the moon's orbit that are related to your life's path. These meet-ups indicate that we'll be drawn toward our destinies and life's purpose. "The past and the future will be mixing with the present, so these are days in which we should tune into our intuition and pay attention to the signs, as people and situations from the past could come back," Montúfar explains. Keep your eyes peeled for weird "coincidences" on these days, and keep your mind open to what these events might mean.