Asian Actors Raise Awareness About The Disturbing Uptick Of Anti-Asian Violence

Last summer, the United States went through an intense racial reckoning during which deep-rooted anti-Blackness was thrust into the spotlight in various ways. Alongside those conversations was one about the discriminatory violence Asian and Asian-American people have experienced, including a recent spate of assaults spurred by fear and anger over the novel coronavirus. A year later, a new string of erratic and violent attacks against elderly Asian men are taking place along the West Coast in the US, notably in Oakland's Chinatown , and some of the most famous Asian stars in Hollywood are now using their platforms to bring attention to the concerning lack of media coverage of the issue.