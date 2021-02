Shakira Just Dyed Her Hair Bright Pink — & It’s So ’90s

Shakira didn’t tag a hairstylist in any of her recent photos with her new hair, but in a video she shared, it sounds like she may have dyed it herself . During the video, she explained some of her inspiration behind her choice to go red, admitting that she actually intended the tone to be a bit lighter. Speaking conversationally in Spanish, Shakira said that she originally set out to colour her hair rose pink, but when she ran out of the dye, she had to improvise by mixing in another product, possibly a toner, which intensified the end result.