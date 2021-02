Hailey Bieber’s Latest Look Will Convince You To Wear Joggers Outside

Her coat, a product of Balenciaga’s spring ‘21 collection that features long, rolled up sleeves and boxy shoulders, is similarly easy to mimic on a budget. (Fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid recently wore an oversized, plaid coat from Mango that is still available and costs £130.) Pair with your trusty sweats — we love pairs from Hanes or Pangaia — a pair of trainers — Bieber’s are Nike Air Force 1s — and some dark sunglasses — in Bieber's case, Ray-Ban Wayfarers — and you’ll be at risk of getting tailed by Bieber’s paparazzi in no time.