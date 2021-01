The Pandemic Should Have Been The End Of Credit Card Points Influencers — Here’s What Happened Instead

On the other side of the credit card points travel expert spectrum are travel influencers — people whose entire career rests on their ability to travel, usually full time. Haley Plotkin , who has run the blog and Instagram @readysetjetset since 2013, has traveled full time for the last five years — meaning she didn't even have an official residence when the pandemic hit. “Having my own place didn’t make sense before, so I just stayed with my parents when I was home [in Austin, Texas] for a day or two," she says. "Now, I just live full time with my parents and I’m investing in furniture instead of travel.” For Plotkin, COVID-19 meant a complete shift in her content and income streams. With tourism boards and hotels canceling their programs, she was forced to shift from international travel guides and luxury island getaways to local Austin content and wine partnerships. Thankfully, with over 100,000 Instagram followers, she had enough of a following to find other work, and though her income is certainly down since 2019, she’s still able to live.