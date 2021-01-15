Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Collection Comes With A “Card” From Rihanna

On Thursday, Rihanna’s size-inclusive lingerie brand Savage X Fenty released a very steamy, very sexy Valentine’s Day drop ahead of February 14. Along with four collections — Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, Linking Hearts, and an unnamed selection of men’s underwear styles — Thursday’s launch also included a selection of “valentines” starring Savage X Fenty spokespeople Lulu Bonfils, Chinqpink, Nazanin Mandi Pimentel, Miguel Pimentel, Alex Wek, and yes, Rihanna herself.
Of the 11 digital cards included in the collection, two star the singer-fashion designer. The first reads, “Hard to love,” and sees Rihanna showcasing pieces from the Candy Hearts collection, including a mesh crop halter cami top and an open-back skirt in a bright shade of “goji berry red.” The second one read, “V-day card for my boo,” and features a mock-neck slip from the Seamless Fishnet collection, as well as a goji berry red bra, garter, and G-string from the Candy Hearts collection.
Also released on Thursday were five campaign videos — all shot by Dennis Leupold, Rihanna’s long-time collaborator — highlighting the looks worn by the aforementioned spokespeople. (Husband-and-wife duo Nazanin and Miguel Pimentel co-star in an intimate video together, while the other models appear on their own.)
At the centre of the Valentine’s Day collection, of course, is the lingerie itself. From bodysuits and corsets to bra-and-panty sets, Savage X Fenty’s just-released collection (as well as the Valentine's Day cards that go with it) is available now in sizes 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X at savagex.com.
See the campaign and shop the new Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day collection, ahead.
