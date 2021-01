If 2020 was the year of, like, realising things — à la Kylie Jenner — then 2021 is shaping up to be the year of putting some action behind those realisations . The I-want-to-change-the-world energy here is explosive. "The square Jupiter forms with Uranus is important because it will magnify what Uranus is doing — which is bringing an enormous amount of change into our society and the way we relate to government and authority," says Montúfar. "Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, and it expands everything that it touches." The urge to change broken systems will be impossible to ignore.