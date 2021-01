Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

We may notice a collective shift in our thirst for knowledge starting on Friday, as inquisitive Mercury enters intellectual Aquarius. We should be ready for unexpected conversations; we may have to engage in subjects that encourage us to grow our sense of compassion and love for humanity. Love- and money-ruling Venus also makes a shift, entering practical Capricorn on Friday. We can expect people to take relationships more seriously, and we’ll be forced to consider how to create more stability in partnerships. When it comes to material needs, we become more frugal with our resources and prioritise planning for the unexpected. We may be tempted to blow up at minor indiscretions on Friday, when speedy Mercury creates a square against fiery Mars. It's easy to get heated without knowing what we're angry about when these planets clash. When in doubt, take a deep breath and work to understand where everyone is coming from.