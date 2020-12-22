Chrissy Teigen Just Got Waist-Length Blonde Mermaid Hair

Just days after debuting a choppy variation of "The Rachel", Chrissy Teigen has switched things up again with waist-length blonde extensions. On Friday, the star shared a photo on Instagram, tagging a whole team of stylists, makeup artists, and hair experts who had a hand in creating her new holiday look. The blended balayage brought out a whole host of warm tones — from cinnamon to honey gold — for a bright and shiny style that feels perfect for winter.
After showing off a new haircut just one week ago, we weren’t expecting to see a drastic change so soon, but Teigen surprised us all with the help of her go-to hairstylist Irinel de León and hair-extension expert Priscilla Valles, who creates temporary, seamlessly-blended long styles on everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Hailey Bieber.
Super-long hair seems to be having a major moment right now. Over the past few months, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kaia Gerber have all shown off new looks that would make a mermaid jealous. As much as wearing waist-grazing hair sounds like quite the commitment, there's actually a lot of versatility in wigs and hair extensions.
Who knows how long Teigen will rock the extra-long hair. She could keep it for awhile or go back to her bouncy, feathered layers from last week. That's the best part about hair extensions: You can have a short lob one day, waist-length glam waves the next, and get back to easy air dries as fast as you can unclip.