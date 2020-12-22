Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Star Taylour Paige On That Chadwick Boseman Scene You Can’t Stop Thinking About

“ Everyone dreams of being at the Oscars. It would be really cool to be at the Oscars or, I guess, if the Oscars are in our living room this year, it’s funny because they've always been in my living room, but I’m hopeful. I love that August Wilson lives on. I love that Chadwick lives on. They already live on; it's not that something in the physical world has to validate, but I do love that. We are in a time when we can appreciate their work in different ways and [this film] can really penetrate our souls. We can sit with these words and the meaning of this story. It’s about Black existence and frustration, and what it is to be Black and what a miracle it is to just put one foot in front of the other and smile. I’m grateful for whatever platform can get August's words out and celebrate George C. Wolfe, who's a genius, and Viola and Ma Rainey. And even the Dussies and the Levees of the world; these fictitious characters who I feel like their energy is very much real.”