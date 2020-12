In the ’20s and ’30s, many prominent record labels began realising that they could profit off of music by Black artists. Rainey’s label, Paramount Records, played a big role in this: Blues, gospel, and jazz records written and arranged by Black musicians quickly became the company’s most lucrative offering. “The bulk of the available information indicates that the recording industry rarely conceded royalties to Black artists, while white performers of country music, though also exploited due to their lack of experience, could in some cases get at least part of what was rightfully theirs,” wrote Robert Springer in “Folklore, Commercialism, and Exploitation: Copyright in the Blues.” Not only were Black artists paid less than their white counterparts, but they were bringing in more money, too, allowing labels to reach large markets of Black consumers. One of Levee’s bandmates, Cutler (Colman Domingo), alludes to this in Ma Rainey, when he announces that the white men in music aren’t the ones who made Rainey a star.