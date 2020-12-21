Levee brings his music to Sturdyvant, who says that he doesn’t think the songs will sell. “They’re not the type of songs people are looking for,” the producer says says. “They’re just not the right songs.” Despite Levee’s arguments, Sturdyvant refuses to let him record his music, and instead offers to pay $5 for each song, just to take them off his hands. Levee remains steadfast that he wants to record them, but ultimately, we learn that he accepted Sturdyvant’s deal: The film’s final scene shows an all-white band performing Levee’s song in the studio, while Sturdyvant watches on.