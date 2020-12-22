I Dated Virtually For A Year — & Found Something Way Better Than A Boyfriend

Part of the reason I was so resistant to my own loneliness was because I couldn’t identify where it came from. When I voiced the feeling to my best friend, she said, “It’s okay to feel lonely, but just because you don’t have a boyfriend, doesn’t mean you’re alone. What about all your other relationships?” She was right. It was inaccurate to say that my social life had evaporated all together. While I stopped gallivanting around NYC’s crowded parties, I began having intimate outdoor dinners with a few friends, engaging in hours-long conversations. While I stopped going to an office, I started my own company, brainstorming with my employees from around the country for hours on Zoom. While I couldn’t hug my divorced parents, our bond was stronger than ever, as a result of FaceTime dinners, where we would prop our phones up and eat together through a screen. It occurred to me that, really, since the pandemic started, I have actually been extremely present in my relationships, yet was so quick to think I was alone — just because I wasn’t in a romantic one.