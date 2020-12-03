[The two-child limit] was a big factor for me. My husband has lost his job so we are on a very tight budget and when we looked at our finances we realised we couldn't afford to have another baby.
[I got pregnant] at the start of the pandemic... I was furloughed so I had to take a pay cut.
It would have been impossible to effectively financially support a third child without a small financial contribution from the government and this was a contributing factor to me ending my fourth pregnancy.
I work so I receive working tax credits as well as child tax credit and child benefit but I knew I would not receive any additional help with the new baby. As my children have got older the money I receive doesn't go as far – clothing is more expensive, they require more food etc.
Food is not cheap and you spend your life living on a budgeted income with two children so with another you would be more on a budget… bills are not cheap either.