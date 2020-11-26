As everyone knows, the festive season promptly begins the day after Halloween. This year has definitely felt less festive than most, but with the arrival of the Clea DuVall-directed Happiest Season, it's finally starting to feel somewhat like Christmas.
Happiest Season isn't exactly a quintessential Christmas movie or a typical rom-com. The film introduces us to Abby (Kristen Stewart), an openly gay PhD student gearing up to meet her long-term girlfriend's parents — and, if all goes as planned, propose to her on Christmas. But at the last second, she's thrown for a loop when Harper (Mackenzie Davis) mentions she isn't out to her parents. She asks that, for five days, Abby plays straight and pretends to be Harper's completely platonic roommate. As Abby gets to know Harper's family and childhood friends and struggles to balance her romance with the ruse, she begins to wonder whether the relationship has a future.
Aside from Stewart and Davis, the Happiest Season cast is full of recognisable actors, comedians, and even drag queens. Aubrey Plaza plays Harper's family friend (and former girlfriend), and Alison Brie portrays her Gwyneth Paltrow-esque older sister. The rest of the ensemble includes a Schitt's Creek favourite, an SNL alum, and a RuPaul's Drag Race winner. Read on for all the familiar faces you'll see in Hulu's first-of-its-kind festive movie (streaming on NOW TV in the UK) — and where you can watch them next.