The Guy From Hillbilly Elegy Has Been Controversial Since 2016

From the looks of the trailer, Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy looks like a melodramatic movie made in a lab to finally get Glenn Close or Amy Adams their Oscars. But, look into the source material for the new Ron Howard-directed flick and it becomes pretty surprising that the movie was made at all. J.D. Vance, the author and subject of Hillbilly Elegy : A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, became controversial as soon as the book was published back in 2016. That year stand out to you for any particular reason? Vance quickly became an of-the-moment figurehead: He was both the one man who could explain why poor, white Americans supported Donald Trump as president and an inside source who could justify the conservative myth that poor Americans are poor because of their choices, and not because of systemic problems.