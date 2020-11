As of now, however, the causes and triggers for FDIA aren’t well understood. Although these cases are rare, Dr. Feldman says that our exposure to them via pop culture could help accelerate research on how to treat the disorder in the future. For now, he says that The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children is a good resource. “The more it’s highlighted, the more likely it is to be recognized as a public health crisis,” he says. “We don’t know how to really treat the perpetrators. Judges still have never heard of it so they don’t take it seriously. Police departments and child protective services know little to nothing about it.” More awareness means children in the care of someone with FDIA may get help sooner, Dr. Feldman notes. “Any way to educate the public is a good thing.”