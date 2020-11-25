Sophie Turner Wore Autumn’s Biggest Outerwear Trend With Slipper-Like Boots

On Monday, Game of Thrones star and Louis Vuitton ambassador Sophie Turner took to Instagram stories to show off the contents of an unboxing: a pair of quilted boots courtesy of the luxury fashion brand. “These are killerrrr,” she wrote, tagging Louis Vuitton in a photo of her feet wrapped up in the slipper-like booties. The Queen in the North didn’t wait long to take them for a spin. That same day, Turner was photographed on a walk in Los Angeles, with husband Joe Jonas and the couple's four-month-old daughter Willa, wearing the pair with one of autumn's most sought-after outerwear trends: a leather blazer.
For the occasion, Turner styled the Mango leather blazer with a matching black turtleneck and leggings — a uniform we will now be recreating in lockdown. She topped off the look with a camouflage face mask.
This isn’t the first time Turner’s showed off an off-duty look we could copy. When she’s not walking red carpets at the Met Gala, the Emmys, and the Golden Globes, the actress is prone to recycling graphic T-shirts and wearing socks with sandals, another one of our uniforms as of late. Turner has long worn other pandemic-induced fashion trends like matching sweatsuits and leggings with hoodies, too, making her the celebrity to watch for low-key chic style inspiration.
The leather blazer has been on the up-and-up for quite some time now, after having been spotted on the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna. But, unlike those that came before her, Turner’s take on the fall outerwear trend is more relatable for people spending most of their days on the sofa. (Guilty.) While I won’t be wearing a leather blazer sans pants with knee-high boots à la Bieber anytime soon, I will now be throwing a leather blazer over my at-home leggings for a mid-day coffee run in an effort to look more presentable to the barista. (Sadly, I don’t have the incredible Louis Vuitton boots, but I do have a pair of cloud-like Hästens slippers if I really wanted to commit to the whole look.)
Unfortunately for us, her actual Mango blazer is currently sold out. That said, here are five just like it that’ll have you copying Turner’s look all season long.
