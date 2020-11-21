Naomi Osaka’s Braided Hairstyle Speaks Louder Than Words

Osaka's Instagram caption underneath the video captures her self awareness and the power she holds to fight for equality for Black people. "As a kid growing up I never really talked, I was the quiet one (honestly still am lol), I was the one that wanted to just skate by unnoticed and conflict-free," she wrote. "But the beauty of growing up is learning and seeing things for yourself, one of the things I’ve learned is that everyone has a platform and how they use it is their responsibility. As I grow more I will learn more things, but at the moment I can only hope I’m using my platform well."