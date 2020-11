Hot Girls, Assemble — Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album Is Finally On The Way

The Houston Hottie revealed that her first full length album will be released next Friday 20th November. Aptly titled Good News (Meg knew what we needed!), the project is aimed a “[inspiring] listeners everywhere and to [bringing] fun back into the everyday” per an official press release. While little else is known about the record, we do know that her Alice in Wonderland-themed Young Thug collaboration "Don't Stop" is the lead single. The production and budget for that track were stunning, so it's already looking and sounding like Good News will be just that — good news.