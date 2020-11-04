I Tried This Tik Tok-Approved Leg Machine To See If It Could Cure My Ills

Now I’m not going to lie: you do feel quite silly lying on the floor being wobbled about like you’ve got your feet in a pretzel maker. But it’s definitely not unpleasant. At first I couldn’t stop laughing at the strangeness of the experience but after a few seconds I just lay back and let the undulations take me, wondering if I was relaxed enough for it to be working. Because the motion begins at your feet and ripples up your body, if you give into it your head can end up flopping from side to side - it doesn’t feel particularly glamorous but it is enjoyable if you’ve spent all day sitting at your makeshift desk of a laptop perched on a cushion on your lap.