Harry Styles Got A Fresh Haircut — & Sparked A Whole New Era

The new cleanly-shaven look might just be for Styles' upcoming role opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s next film, Don't Worry Darling . While we don't know too much about his part, we do know that it's a psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife (Pugh) who discovers that her idyllic life in an isolated utopian community in the California desert is not as perfect as she believed it to be. Styles is set to play her picture-perfect husband β€” and if that isn't perfect casting, we don't know what is.