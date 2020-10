Still, despite the title, it’s important to remember that there were actually eight defendants . Chairman of the Black Panthers Bobby Seale ( Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul Mateen II ) was also indicted alongside the group, despite his claims that he had only been in the city for four hours to give a speech, and had never met these so-called co-conspirators before in his life. As we see in the movie, by the time the final verdict rolls around, Seale had already been excused and a mistrial declared, in part because of Judge Hoffman’s consistent racist and biased treatment of him. (Seale was however sentenced to four years for contempt of court, a decision later reversed on appeal.)