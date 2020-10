Here’s When You Can Watch Chadwick Boseman’s Last Movie On Netflix

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Viola Davis as Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, the iconic singer known as the “Mother of the Blues.” (Davis won an Oscar in 2017 for her role in another Wilson film adaptation, Fences). The movie takes place during a tense recording session in 1920s Chicago, when Ma Rainey butts heads with her trumpeteer, Levee (Boseman). He wants to put a more modern spin on the singer’s music in order to make a name for himself.