Thanks To Face Masks, It’s All About Eyes In New York

But the masks themselves, which were decorated with graphic prints, gemstones, and 3D floral appliqués, are only half the story. From a beauty perspective, the makeup, specifically the creative approach to eyeliner and eyeshadow, was a common thread throughout the most buzzed-about presentations, from Christian Siriano to Chromat . To see the best makeup-and-mask pairings of the week, scroll through the gallery, ahead.