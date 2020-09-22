Reese Witherspoon didn't let her Emmys snub keep her from making a best-dressed play at last night's virtual award show. The actor and director posed on the 2020 version of a red carpet — the backyard of her Los Angeles home— wearing a fitted Louis Vuitton LBD and sapphire jewels, with her blonde hair styled in sleek Hollywood waves, and a bold red lip for extra glamour.
Even through a computer screen, Witherspoon looked like a millions bucks, but there was one aspect of her award-show prep that proved to be surprisingly affordable: Every skin-care product that touched her undeniably-flawless complexion — from hyaluronic acid serum to makeup primer — rang in under £12.
For the occasion, Witherspoon called on her go-to makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, who took a high-low approach in stocking her kit — with prestige makeup by Pat McGrath Labs and an affordable array of skincare products by The Inkey List (which, for those unfamiliar with the line, has a similar minimalist, single-ingredient vibe to The Ordinary). For the skin prep, Deenihan tells us that she went through a simple five-step routine with Witherspoon, using the Inkey List exclusively.
"First, I began with the hyaluronic acid serum to help hydrate Reese's skin," Deenihan explains. "Then, I applied a few drops of the Q10 antioxidant serum, which protects the skin from free-radical damage and is especially crucial given the poor air quality on the West Coast, and followed it with the peptide moisturiser." Deenihan then tapped on the Inkey List eye cream, formulated with caffeine as its hero ingredient, to de-puff the eye area and prevent any concealer creasing. The last step before makeup was a thin layer of the brand's polyglutamic acid, which she describes as, "the perfect makeup base or primer to lock in moisture and create a thin veil over the skin allowing makeup to glide on seamlessly."
Of course, you can't go wrong with grabbing the bright-red Pat McGrath lipstick Witherspoon wore to the Emmys. But for the same price, you can also steal her entire skin-care regime. We'll leave the decision up to you.
