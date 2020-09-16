Justin Bieber Is Rebranding From Horny To “Holy”

Beliebers, rejoice — new Justin Bieber music is on the way. And teasers from the singer’s forthcoming project hint that the Biebs’ next chapter might be the most enlightened that we’ve ever seen him.
Today, Bieber thrilled fans with the announcement of his new single “Holy.” The song, which features Chance the Rapper, is set to release this Friday. It’s already being promoted by Bieber and his team at Def Jam Records as the start of a “new era” for the pop star.
“New era. New single. [It] begins,” tweeted Bieber today, sharing the artwork for “Holy” in the tweet. The accompanying image shows a man (is that you, Justin?) traveling down a lonely rural road.
New era. New single. It’s begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper https://t.co/4oWyOoJmzr pic.twitter.com/5YIvtDHURK— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 15, 2020
Friday's drop will include the single and a short film, directed by Colin Tilley (the same director behind the magic that is Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion's "WAP" music video). Sneak peeks from the visuals show Bieber covered in dirt and oil.
It’s hard to guess exactly what J6 will look or sound like, but “Holy” already feels kind of different from the singer’s most recent work. Earlier this year, he released his fifth studio album Changes, which marked the official return of R&Bieber with sexy singles like “Get Me” (featuring Kehlani) and a thirst anthem dedicated to wife Hailey Bieber (“Yummy").
Could the new era be Bieber’s foray into gospel-lite á la Kanye West and Chance the Rapper? We know that Bieber is a Christian, attending some of the most popular megachurches in the country and talking openly about his rededicated faith — is J6 the Jesus era?
Perhaps the next project won’t take us to church. It could just be introducing us to the grown-up Bieber: the wife guy who’d rather hang out with his dogs than with his boys at the club. We know that the superstar is in a totally different phase of life now, so the album will likely reflect that. And because his fandom has grown up right along with him, the switch up might be a welcome change for a group that's experiencing some of those same life changes. We aren't kids anymore, and neither is Bieber.
"Holy" drops across all streaming platforms on Friday 18th September.