The Best Trends Of The ‘90s Are Brought Back To Life In Julie And The Phantoms

On another stage, viewers can see dancers that could rival the best of Jazz Age and Moulin Rouge at the Hollywood Ghost Club, a speakeasy that sees ghosts and “lifers” mingling, owned by Caleb Covington (Cheyenne Jackson), a ghost-magician who can make ghosts visible to people. While luring Luke (Gillespie), Reggie (Shada), and Alex (Joyner) into the club, Caleb wears a rich purple velvet suit custom-made by British designer Joshua Kane. “[Director] Kenny [Ortega] was like, ‘Think: Houdini — he is a magician. And think of Cary Grant, those old beautiful movie stars, black-and-white films, and how dapper and regal they were,’” says An. To add to the wow factor, An and her team customised the coattails. “The look didn’t get there until four days before we started shooting, so then we had to fit Cheyenne, do all the alterations, then stick about 10,000 Swarovski crystals on that jacket until the morning of when we started shooting,” she says. After running out of the crystals that An brought from L.A, she had to source more from a local bead store. “They didn’t have all the colours, so then I had to implement other colours and recreate the design of the Swarovski pattern so that it was symmetrical.” While Caleb’s look is undoubtedly the centrepiece of the scene, which An calls one of the most challenging of the series, it’s hard not to be mesmerized by the sparkle of the rest with musicians in flapper-like dresses, performers in cabaret-like costumes, and the waitstaff in pink coattails, all inspired by “Old Hollywood — but with a twist.”