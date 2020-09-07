Good Luck Getting Tiffany Out Of Your Head After Watching Netflix’s Love, Guaranteed

The song leads her to meet cute with Nick who thinks pumpkin spice lattes are a scam. ("No pumpkin in it," he says. "Just pumpkin flavouring.") He also thinks a dating website is swindling him, which is why he's come to see Susan. Just like her, he is alone, but not for lack of trying. He's been on 968 different dates and still, no love found despite the site's thousand date love guarantee. What he's lost is $29.95 a month on a service he thinks is fraudulent. "It's a reckless endangerment of the human heart," he says.