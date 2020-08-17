On Jennifer Lawrence’s 30th Birthday, Revisit The Role That Made Her A Star

Up until that moment, Granik has kept Ree’s surroundings muted, the lighting dim and bleak. Seeing her trudge through barns and bars in her oversized parka as she searches for any trace of her dad, it’s easy to buy her tough-as-nails persona. Even when she’s cornered by a group of older women who brutally beat her up, you get the feeling she can give as good as she gets. But in the harsh glare of her high school gym’s fluorescent rays, Ree looks just like what she is: a child who is scared and alone, weighed down with the heavy burden of caring for people even younger and more alone than she is.

