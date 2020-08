Another month, another full moon — but 3rd August's full Sturgeon Moon is about to bring us some intense energy. In the sign of altruistic Aquarius , this moon, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust , is asking us to seek justice and embrace change. "Aquarius is the humanitarian sign of the zodiac and when it's fully lit up by the glow of the moon, we will all seek ventures that call for us to be more in sync with the modern rhythms of society and to revel from the past and conservative beliefs," she tells Refinery29.