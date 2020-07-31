Yes, Even Rihanna Has Skin Insecurities — & She’s Not Ashamed To Admit It

Rihanna hopes that in sharing her skin struggles, others are encouraged in knowing they're not alone. "It just means you're human. I've had different issues with skincare at different points in my life," she says. "You have to figure it out, and it's difficult to navigate and get a grasp on what's right for you." That insight inspired her to launch with a simple routine of three products in a market that's crowded and overwhelming. "I hate when I get to the counter, and I'm just like, 'What does the platinum one mean? Does that mean it's better?' It's so confusing. There's so much out there. My goal is to keep this really simple and effective."