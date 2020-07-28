The only thing that the Selling Sunset cast loves more than closing on a million dollar mansion is a million dollar wedding, and the group of A-list real estate agents might have another big day to look forward to. Following her recent engagement to boyfriend Tarek El Moussa, the Oppenheim Group's Heather Rae Young will be planning her very own Hollywood nuptials.
On Saturday, Young and El Moussa got engaged during an anniversary getaway to Catalina Island, California. According to People, the island holds a special significance for the pair, so El Moussa thought that it was the perfect place to pop the question to his girlfriend of one year.
Advertisement
"She said yes!" El Moussa captioned an image from the proposal on his Instagram page. "#FlippingHerLastName" (That's a really good wedding hashtag.)
The couple first met at a Fourth of July function in 2019, and they hit it off immediately, no doubt due to their similar career trajectory. Like Young, El Moussa also occupies the hybrid world of real estate reality television, starring in the HGTV series Flip or Flop with his ex-wife Christina Anstead as well as in his own HGTV show called Flipping It 101.
Within a week of their very first date, Young and El Moussa had moved in together. Their relationship progressed quickly, with the Selling Sunset star connecting easily with El Moussa's two young children Taylor and Brayden from his previous marriage. Today, the real estate couple share a home in Newport Beach.
El Moussa has yet to make an appearance on his fiancée's hit reality series, but it's totally possible that we might get a glimpse of him in future seasons of Selling Sunset. Fingers crossed — we may have another Oppenheim Group wedding on our hands.