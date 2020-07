With Yes, God, Yes, Natalia Dyer Wants You To Think About Sex

At school, Alice (Dyer) meticulously tucks her shirt into her knee-length skirt, avoiding the citations for promiscuity her peers get from overzealous teachers. She’s the meek one in her friend group, the girl who gets excited about chocolate pudding at lunch, drinks her milk, and volunteers for mass. But in the privacy of her basement, she spends her afternoons chatting online with sleazy strangers, the only people she can turn to to ask the questions she so desperately needs answered. Why did she rewind that car scene in Titanic over and over again? Is it really, as she tells her best friend, because she didn’t catch Kate Winslet’s answer to Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Where to ma’am?” (For the record, it’s: “To the stars.”) Or, is it because she knows that moments later, the two will be locked in a steamy embrace?