Kim Kardashian West Shares A Compassionate Message About Kanye West

Following a series of since-deleted tweets earlier this week in which Kanye West made claims about himself, his family, and his marriage, Kim Kardashian West is speaking up and asking for “compassion and empathy” for West. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder ,” she wrote in the first of three posts shared to Instagram Story on Wednesday morning. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”