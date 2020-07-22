It's hotter than hot outside, so it must be Leo season. "As Leo’s planetary ruler, the Sun shines its brightest when placed in this fiery and fun sign," notes Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Horoscope.com. That's right — the sign of the Lion is turning up the heat.
We can expect things to heat up figuratively as well. "Leo season is a time of romance and passion," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "The Lion rules the heart chakra, so we can expect to feel as though we are burning up with love."
Maybe spending quarantine with your partner has made your bond grow even stronger or you've been on a string of really great virtual dates. Either way, Leo season is about to make your love life extra steamy. Enjoy the heat... but beware: with the romantic vibes sometimes comes drama. "There’s always emotional drama during Leo season, as we are using our artistry to gain attention and affection from others," Stardust says.
If you're in a relationship, you'll want to be cognisant of your own emotions and your parter's, since you're both likely to be a little more hot-headed than usual. It's worth the effort. Leo season offers a chance to get to know your love more deeply than ever before. "This month will be met with tender sentimentalities as Venus will be in sweet Cancer, making us all want to connect on a deep level," Stardust says.
If you're craving romance, mark 5th August on your calendar, Montúfar says. "The north node of destiny will meet with lover Venus in Gemini, making this day ideal for looking for love, as well as practicing self-love," she explains.
She also suggests making note of the following three days:
27th July is one of the most auspicious days of the year to practice magic or focus on manifestation practices. "On this day, Jupiter in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces, heightening our intuition, creativity, and spirituality," Montúfar says. On 16th August, the sun in Leo forms trine with Mars in Aries. The result is an action-oriented day, one that makes it easy to charge ahead with ambitious goals and plans, she notes.
Finally, on 18th August, the new moon in Leo rises in the sky. "[This] brings a lively and vivacious influence, a divine day for connecting with our creativity as well as our inner child," Montúfar says. Use this day to try out something that gets your artistic juices flowing, like painting or even hopping on the quarantine tie dye trend, she suggests. It's also a great day to go for a bike ride or just hang out outside — anything you might've loved with you were younger.
But mostly, you'll just want to embrace Leo's confident, bold energy while it lasts. "This can be a positive time of friendship, fun, and summer romance. Leo is an upbeat sign. Now is the time to enjoy this part of the summer — because when the sun moves into Virgo later in August, things will become much more work-oriented," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com.
"When the Sun is in Leo we often want to shine, to be in the spotlight, and to receive attention," Hale adds. "Leo energy is not afraid to be front and centre or larger than life." Enjoy your time in the sun.