Your July Horoscope

This month, get ready to accept more responsibility for your actions. On 1st July, a retrograde Saturn enters Capricorn. Saturn rules boundaries and authority; when it moves in reverse, we’re given an opportunity to reassess the structures and systems we normally accept unquestioningly. That it occurs in the hardworking sign of the Goat means we may be getting a serious reality check. Avoid the temptation to over-commit, so you can really make the most of this eye-opening transit. On 5th July at 5.44pm BST, our intuition will get a boost with the arrival of a Lunar Eclipse in Capricorn. Eclipses wake people up; this one can help us understand what we need to let go of in order to move forward. Messenger Mercury stations direct in Cancer on 12th July, after having been retrograde since 18th June. Mercury retrogrades are notorious for blocking up travel and communication, so by this point, we’re more than ready for these areas to flow more smoothly; but manage your expectations, as we're still in a post-retrograde shadow until 26th July. Get in touch with your inner performer starting 22nd July, when the Sun makes his way into his favourite sign, Leo. We'll be craving the spotlight, and ready to celebrate our talents. But we may be more prone to selfishness and vanity during this time, so we’ll have to be careful to check ourselves before we step on any toes. On 27th July, charming Venus forms a square against dreamy Neptune. This transit can bring up feelings of discouragement, confusion, and disillusionment, so it will be critical for us to build up our self-confidence, and avoid comparing ourselves to others. We're ready to unblock our thinking on 30th July, when intelligent Mercury creates a favourable trine with psychic Neptune. We may enjoy a renewed interest in learning about new subjects, and we’ll feel empowered to use our intellect to help the world.
